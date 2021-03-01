11,129 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 20.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fiserv by 19.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $115.37 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

