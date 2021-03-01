12,209 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $118.49. 60,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,734. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

