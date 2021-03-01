$128.14 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce sales of $128.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the highest is $130.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $133.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $518.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $538.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $556.80 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 411.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

