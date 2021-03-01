14,100 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Zendesk by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,966.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,804 shares of company stock worth $15,021,701. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

ZEN stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.