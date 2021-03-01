154,145 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,559,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,834,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,879,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $19,286,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $14,300,000.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

LESL opened at $24.28 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 57.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

