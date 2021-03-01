15,857 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $162.93. 568,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,057,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.