$161.18 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $161.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.59 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $145.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $640.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.59 million to $667.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $671.34 million, with estimates ranging from $647.23 million to $710.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

