$161.80 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report sales of $161.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.70 million and the highest is $163.90 million. Perficient reported sales of $145.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $664.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.55 million to $674.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $733.20 million, with estimates ranging from $724.40 million to $742.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Perficient stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 209.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 190.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

