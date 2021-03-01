$161.80 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report sales of $161.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.90 million. Perficient posted sales of $145.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $664.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.55 million to $674.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $733.20 million, with estimates ranging from $724.40 million to $742.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perficient by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $235,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,611 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $63.56.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

