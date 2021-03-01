17,550 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.04. 292,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,403,465. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

