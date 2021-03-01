$176.64 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will post sales of $176.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full year sales of $711.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $714.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $719.65 million, with estimates ranging from $717.71 million to $721.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 700.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 33,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $942,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSKR opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

