19,557 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.39. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.