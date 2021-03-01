1inch (1INCH) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $599.06 million and approximately $141.95 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One 1inch token can currently be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00008365 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00519217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00072548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00077512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00461708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026737 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,892,381 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

