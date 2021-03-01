1irstcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $75,667.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $29.91 million and approximately $75,667.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00074876 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.80 or 0.00220542 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013535 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

