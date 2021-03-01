1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,422 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 751,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $86,976,000 after acquiring an additional 438,440 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 154,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 114,750 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 299.9% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after buying an additional 211,711 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 310.5% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

