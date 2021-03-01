$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,374,000 after purchasing an additional 556,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,926,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.17 on Monday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.11, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

