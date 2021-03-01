$2.76 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,720. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

