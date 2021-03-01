21,692 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,692 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 58,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

