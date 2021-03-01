21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 6.3%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $38.72. Approximately 1,623,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,552,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

