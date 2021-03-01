$221.05 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to announce sales of $221.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.90 million and the lowest is $220.50 million. Cloudera reported sales of $211.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $863.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $863.20 million to $864.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $943.98 million, with estimates ranging from $927.60 million to $956.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cloudera by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.25.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

