226,155 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 226,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,000. PagerDuty accounts for about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.28% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $44.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $337,604.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $17,961,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,166,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,235,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 742,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,352,032. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

