$23.11 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post $23.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $25.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $91.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.91 million, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $26.72 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

