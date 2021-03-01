$25.50 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post sales of $25.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $19.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $95.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $99.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.45 million, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $165.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 256,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.