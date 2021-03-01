$310.70 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to post sales of $310.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.10 million and the highest is $314.60 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $315.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC opened at $37.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

