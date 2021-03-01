$40.98 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $40.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.70 million and the lowest is $38.21 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $25.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $122.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.55 million to $125.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $164.37 million, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 912,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $8.40 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $258.38 million, a P/E ratio of 210.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.