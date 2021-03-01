43,874 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises about 0.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 191,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 115,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,423,795. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.