$45.89 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce sales of $45.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the lowest is $43.90 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $29.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $221.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $243.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $298.16 million, with estimates ranging from $268.22 million to $342.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 88,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

