$495.40 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Brokerages predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report $495.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.80 million and the lowest is $492.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRG. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

