500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Up 16%

Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) were up 16% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 1,110,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,160,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.42.
500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.
500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)
500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.
