500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Up 16%

Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) were up 16% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 1,110,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,160,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of 500.com at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

