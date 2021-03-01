$57.35 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $57.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $57.60 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $227.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $230.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $228.50 million, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $156,977.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.