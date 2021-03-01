$572.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post sales of $572.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $600.90 million. MYR Group reported sales of $571.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MYR Group.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

MYRG stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $986.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $67.78.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MYR Group by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

