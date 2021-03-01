$647.90 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post $647.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $718.50 million and the lowest is $577.30 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $351.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $261,294.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,613 shares of company stock worth $7,176,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.