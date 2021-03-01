$65.72 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to post sales of $65.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.99 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $265.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.83 million to $268.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at $146,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 267.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 697.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,246,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after buying an additional 122,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.39 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,237.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

