68,999 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Minot Capital LP

Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 301,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,116,000.

BSV traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $82.38. 3,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,751. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

