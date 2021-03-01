73,790 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.19% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $104.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

