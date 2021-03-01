80,473 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,000. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 143,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 129,023 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,969,000 after buying an additional 122,102 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,153. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $175.40. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.