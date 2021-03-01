$816.57 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce sales of $816.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.30 million and the highest is $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $45.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.