$826.31 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce sales of $826.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $839.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $820.96 million. Trimble reported sales of $792.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

TRMB stock opened at $74.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

