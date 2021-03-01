$87.50 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report sales of $87.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $91.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $321.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.00 million to $325.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $394.70 million, with estimates ranging from $377.40 million to $423.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,921 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.7% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after purchasing an additional 945,524 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after purchasing an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $39,261,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

