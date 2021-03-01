908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the January 28th total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Michael S. Turner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,389,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,973,000.

MASS stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.45. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

