$94.00 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $94.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted sales of $83.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $351.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $387.40 million, with estimates ranging from $384.60 million to $390.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Money Express.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMXI. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in International Money Express by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $560.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

