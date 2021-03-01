96,535 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.35.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.20 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,730. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

