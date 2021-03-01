A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) COO Brian Aquilino Sells 5,000 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Aquilino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,130. The stock has a market cap of $214.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 117.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.