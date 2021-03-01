AAR Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 12,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,223% compared to the typical daily volume of 521 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,379. AAR has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist upped their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918 in the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AAR by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 119,723 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

