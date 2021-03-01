Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lifted by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $120.22 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock worth $2,929,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

