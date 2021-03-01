Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,740.00

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and last traded at GBX 1,678 ($21.92), with a volume of 14209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,696 ($22.16).

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,660.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,437.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.67.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

