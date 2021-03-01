Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.48% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,599,000. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,256. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $122.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.