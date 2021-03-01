Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited (AEG.AX) (ASX:AEG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited (AEG.AX) (ASX:AEG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited (AEG.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.09.

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited (AEG.AX)

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund employs fundamental analysis and uses fundamental research to select securities and generate return.

