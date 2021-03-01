Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited (AEG.AX) (ASX:AEG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited (AEG.AX) (ASX:AEG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited (AEG.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.09.
About Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited (AEG.AX)
