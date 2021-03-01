Abyss Price Hits $0.0496 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Abyss has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $11.33 million and $334,834.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00763175 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00042178 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.