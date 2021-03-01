Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.64.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $23.96 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.