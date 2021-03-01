Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $23.96 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

